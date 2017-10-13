This Creepy Body Kit for the Suzuki Twin Proves God Is Dead

I like Disney-Pixar's Cars as much as anyone does. Maybe more, even, considering I waxed lyrical about the film's themes and setting back in June, to the tune of nine paragraphs. With that said, I have never felt any desire to drive, own, or even look at the film's andro-mechanical characters in any setting beyond the big screen. Some folks in the land of Japan, however, feel otherwise, and concluded that the Suzuki Twin—the first hybrid kei car and a Smart ForTwo doppelgänger—needed a Cars-esque, mouth-shaped front bumper that makes the Twin look even more like a person who has just cleared their first bong.

masa_aoyagiさん of yahoo.co.jp

The kit is listed as a "smile bumper," and while it may make both the car and its owner smile, that's far from the effect it has on me. Its features are just human enough to put it in the uncanny valley, a hypothesis that more or less posits that when something looks almost, but not quite human, we find it creepy. This bumper completes a face that falls right into this category for me. Things improve markedly once the car is stationary, and a Cars-themed sun shade is propped up in the windshield. Whilst roaming the roads, though, it looks more like this.

