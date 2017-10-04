This Perfect Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Replica in Wisconsin is Driven Daily

Hissem’s DeLorean DMC-12 is so movie-accurate that Christopher Lloyd, the actor who played Doc Brown in the Back to the Future films, has sat in the car and autographed it. It was at an event at a movie theater in Milwaukee, Wisc. where Hissem was invited, but hesitant to attend at first. It took place in February and he didn’t want to deal with a 100-mile drive in his DeLorean in Wisconsin winter.

However, the day of the event came and the temperature was in the 40s (that’s really nice for February in Wisconsin) and all of the snow on the roads had melted. He decided to go last minute and got to meet Lloyd who Hissem said was very quiet, polite, and was impressed with his car, but didn’t make a big deal of it. To be fair, Christopher Lloyd’s character built the real thing and he’s probably hard to impress with replicas.



When Hissem bought his DeLorean, it was in rough shape. He did a full, ground-up restoration that took about six months. After the restoration was complete, it only stayed in stock form for a few months before the time machine transformation began.

It took about four months to turn the DeLorean into a time machine and Hissem was very careful in transforming his car. Every modification he made is temporary and can be removed at any time to return his DeLorean to stock form. Everything from the flux capacitor to the Mr. Fusion looks quite permanent, but it can all come off whenever Hissem wants.