The 2018 Nissan Altima is Packed with Technology
After the 2016's facelift, the 2018 Altima gets an interior upgrade, because it's what's on the inside that counts.
Although we can't argue that it's a less-boring alternative to the Toyota Camry anymore, the Nissan Altima could be a great choice for those wanting an affordable mid-size sedan where subtly is king. The Altima was restyled for the 2016 model year, but refrained from adopting the weird front grille and headlights on the Maxima, which we're eternally grateful for.
For the 2018 model year, Nissan says it's focusing on updating the Altima's interior features and technology. Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking are now standard across all trims, continuing Nissan's initiative to add cutting-edge standard safety technology to its entire vehicle lineup for 2018.
The new Altima will come in just five trim levels, as Nissan has ditched the base model 2.5 and 3.5 SR variants. The new cheapest option is the $23,140 2.5 S, while the Altima 3.5 SL claims the top spot at $33,510. Nissan also revised its package selection, adding the Tech package with Intelligent Cruise Control and Special Edition package (SR trim only) featuring larger wheels and a NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, although these features come standard on the 3.5 SL.
The $24,200 Altima SR is tuned specifically for performance, receiving a subtle rear spoiler, sport suspension, smoked exterior lights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters.
Now available on the 2.5 SL and 3.5 SL trims are new Zero Gravity bucket seats up front, which Nissan says is inspired by NASA.
The 2.5 Altima features a 179-horsepower, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder, of course, while the 3.5 enjoys its signature V-6 with 270 horses, and both are paired with an Xtronic CVT for maximum smoothness.
