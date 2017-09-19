This Map Shows the Most Dangerous Intersection in Each State

We all know that one intersection. The one where you just know if you were to ever get into an accident, it would be at that one awful intersection. Maybe it’s on your commute. Maybe it’s the worst part of a weekend road trip. Wherever it is, you’ve fantasized about how you would change that one terrible intersection, where you constantly see fender benders or worse.



Our friends at Time Magazine worked with data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2003 through 2012 to figure out the most dangerous intersections in the country by state. Chicago law firm Rubens and Kress has taken those data points and turned them into a handy infographic. Do you recognize the most dangerous intersection in your home state?