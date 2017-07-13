Electric Trike Manufacturer Arcimoto Goes Public

Following the lead of trendsetter Elio, another manufacturer of three-wheeled transportation, Arcimoto, has announced that its initial public offering began Thursday. Arcimoto filed for its IPO under SEC Regulation A+ last month. The company's 21-day waiting period for SEC review ended Thursday, meaning that Arcimoto could start selling stock in its company.

The Arcimoto SRK is a small three-wheeled vehicle with tandem seating. This may sound quite similar to the Elio, but in reality, it's quite different. For one thing, the SRK is fully electric, with no gas engine on board. We've already seen that electric vehicles can be lots of fun. Additionally, while the Elio has now been recognized as an "autocycle" in all 50 states, meaning that a motorcycle license is not required to operate it despite having less than four wheels, the Arcimoto SRK is still considered a motorcycle in most states. It has handlebars and motorcycle-like controls, rather than the steering wheel and pedals of the Elio.