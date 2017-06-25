Richard Hammond Is Already Driving Another Electric Vehicle

Two weeks after wrecking a Rimac Concept_One and momentarily convincing his colleagues, his family, and the automotive world that he was dead yet again, Richard Hammond looks to be recovering quite well. In fact, he's already tearing around in another electric car. Okay, it's actually a wheelchair. Might be best if he held off on the high-octane (high-voltage?) stuff for the foreseeable future anyways.

In a DriveTribe post Friday, Hammond gives us an update on life after coming home from the Swiss hospital and shows off his new wheels, "an old electric wheelchair salvaged from a local farmer's barn and tastefully restored." Thanks to some drainpipe, cable ties, and a helping hand, the Hamster's chair has been home-modified to include a place to store his crutches. Should make it easy for him to hobble away to safety in the event that he flips this EV as well. Too soon?