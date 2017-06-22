World's First $2.3 Million Lamborghini Centenario Roadster Has Been Delivered

The Centenario project has been a big one for the Lamborghini team at Sant'Agata Bolognese. It was developed to commemorate the 100th anniversary of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini's birth, and in honor of him, the company has built 20 coupes and 20 roadster versions of the glorious V-12 exotic. The Centenario's undoubtedly wild design is one that stands out against even the most abstract supercars in the industry, and the roadster variant may take the cake in terms of sheer thrills. The first example in the world was delivered today, marking an important date for the historically extravagant brand.

To quickly sum up the Centenario's lunacy, it's a $2.3 million, 770-horsepower V-12 machine that's made almost completely out of carbon fiber. Rest assured, it's more than just a touted-up Aventador. Instead, it's an exercise in Lamborghini's extensive research of carbon composites and lightweight materials. In addition to that, it's quite possibly the most radically designed Lambo yet, which is certainly saying something given the marque's eccentric legacy.