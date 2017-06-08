The Volkswagen VR6 Is On Its Way Out—Here's Why

Engineering Explained teamed up with VW aficionado the Humble Mechanic to examine why VW is offering the VR6 in less and less of its models. The main reason is that the 2.0 turbo generates similar horsepower, more torque, and best of all has a flat torque curve through much of its rev range. This is nothing new. The 1.8T in my 2003 Jetta offers the same benefits as its VR6 contemporary—plus it weighs less, which improves the car's handling and braking.

Not only is the turbo four-cylinder just as powerful as the VR6, it's also more fuel efficient. Eliminating two cylinders reduces rotating mass and the power it takes to move it, improving overall fuel economy. And when you do need the power, the small turbo spools quickly, all but eliminating lag.

Finally, VW is working on consolidating its platforms and drivetrains. The new Atlas is a seven-passenger SUV, yet its platform is fundamentally the same as the much smaller Golf. Its base 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine is also shared with the Golf. The V-6 option is really a 3.6-liter VR6, only available in the Atlas and the Touareg. The VR6 has disappeared from all of Volkswagen's other models. Guess there is a replacement for displacement after all.