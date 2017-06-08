Mazda Recalling At Least 70,000 RX-8s Over Two Separate Issues

Bad news for owners of pre-facelift Mazda RX-8s: you're gonna have to make another appointment with the local Mazda shop again. Good news: You can put away the credit card, 'cause your appointment will be free this time.

Mazda has issued two separate recalls over faulty fuel pump and front suspension parts found in early models of the Wankel-powered sports car, according to NHTSA. Specifically, 69,447 examples of the Mazda RX-8 made between model years 2004-2008 contain fuel pump pipes that "may deteriorate by the heat from the engine and exhaust pipe." The fuel pumps in question are at risk to crack, and in turn, leak fuel. Simultaneously, 35,332 RX-8s from the 2004 model year (many, if not most, of those units likely overlap with the 69,000 named in the fuel pump recall) have front lower control arms with ball joint sockets that can crack under heavy loads.

As is standard practice, registered owners of the affected Mazdas will be notified and instructed to visit their local dealership at their earliest convenience. Fuel pump filter kits and lower control arms will be replaced free of charge.

If you own a Mazda RX-8 made from 2004 to 2008 and have concerns, you can contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-263-4680 or NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236. Details of both recalls can be found here and here.