Watch This Cat Attack IndyCar Race Cars on TV

This is Lil Booger. He is my cat. He's very sweet and very smart, even for a cat.

He's learned to do fun things, like tap on a door knob when he wants out of a room when the door is closed. He's also learned how to turn on the printer and have it spit out a test page. This mostly happens around 3 o'clock in the morning.

He also like to perch in front of the television when you are watching it. Which is problematic, when you actually need to be watching something.

For example, I watch a lot of racing. Sometimes, like this week, I watch a lot of racing for The Drive. I can watch the cat any time, but Carb Day at the Indy 500 comes just once a year. During the sole hour of IndyCar practice, Lil Booger decided that he needed to be in front of the television. And then he noticed the cars. And his animal instincts kicked in.

So everyone know, this is a fairly regular thing, I just happened to be able to record a quick video of this adorable annoyance. For what it's worth, he seems to really go for Marco Andretti's car. Maybe that's who he's picking to win. He was wrong.