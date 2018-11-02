A Local's Guide to Being Slowly Choked to Death by Traffic in New York City, in Five Vehicles

I've called New York City home for 15 years, though I've split my bid into different stretches. It's always been a loud, aggressive, inconvenient, expensive place to live—these being some of the main selling points—but when I returned four years ago I found it had developed a charming new characteristic: it had become almost completely unnavigable, which is nice if you don't have anywhere to be on a Wednesday morning and were planning to sit in your one-bedroom apartment all day, just listening to the jackhammers and relaxing. I've spent the last several years trying to figure out a way of getting around in an efficient and civilized manner, to alleviate the stress brought on by incessant fantasies of brutal murder, and people in uniforms telling me to stop kicking things. At this, I have failed completely. But I did come to the realize that there's a whole burgeoning industry built around the promise of a better, simpler, less expensive, more convenient way to get around: that industry is called Mobility, and I still have no idea what it is despite several hours of research and also being a professional automotive journalist. Apparently something is about to be disrupted and everyone's so worked up about it they've all been reduced to speaking in buzzwords and marketing slogans. However, I did use it as an excuse to expand my view of urban transportation. Here, a list of options for exploring the metropolis about which F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, "The city seen from the Queensboro Bridge is always the city seen for the first time, in its first wild promise of all the mystery and beauty in the world," and where, if you're truly lucky, some charming local will pleasure himself all over your back on the D train. At least we don't have Bird scooters.

Josh Condon / The Drive Nothing.

MTA NYC Subway The New York City subway runs with the speed and comfort of a covered wagon train moving West through hostile territory circa 1850. Much of the signaling equipment pre-dates WWII. It's like being inside of a fat wheezy animal dying of heart failure, watching its circulatory system slowly collapse, wishing for its quick merciful death but also you're late for work. A four-mile intra-Brooklyn morning commute with one train change can take 45 minutes to an hour, but only if you're very lucky. While waiting for your train that isn't coming, you are treated to dank, smelly subterranean lairs with all the comfort and charm of an abandoned lunatic asylum that was built underground to keep everyone extra crazy. Avoid at all costs. RATING: F

Specialized The Specialized Allez.

Bicycle I've had a Specialized Allez road bike since I lived in LA, which has cyclist luxuries NYC can't compete with, like pavement, and bike lanes marked with a better grade of paint than Wite-Out. The streets in New York run the gamut from bucolic Brooklyn promenades to long stretches of bombed-out rubble that would delight an Afghan warlord—mostly the latter, so a mountain bike or even one of those ludicrous fat-tire bikes is the better choice. New York has a hardened bicyclist culture, and for good reason: motorists hate us, pedestrians hate us, the city hates us, and tourists gum the whole thing up on CitiBikes, which weigh as much as a couch but are less maneuverable. It's not for the faint of heart. But if you're willing to dice on narrow streets with real cars piloted by maniacs, or god forbid Uber drivers, who are far less predictable than the maniacs, it's an invigorating way to explore the city of New York. It's worth the risk. Biking in NYC is phenomenal. Even amid all the looming, gaudy, mostly barren new megacomplexes, New York can be powerfully beautiful. Ride the West Side Highway bike path along the Hudson River in lower Manhattan on sunny day—there's nothing like it. Stick to such wide, smooth, dedicated bike paths, when possible. There aren't many of them and they won't get you where you need to go, probably, but at least you won't have to worry about construction. The rule about construction is: at any time and place you would even consider riding your bike, even in a hail storm in the dead of night in December, construction will be happening exactly where you want to go. This means you'll be in the middle of a fast run, on time, in the flow, when suddenly you sense the road below you has been entirely stripped away and replaced with one long rumble strip covered in pea gravel. This will go on for 13 blocks, which are also filled with jackhammering, four-foot-deep trenches, and huge screeching trucks, before being replaced with something much worse. You can try another road, but the same thing is happening there, too. On the plus side, you can weave through gridlock and mostly ignore traffic signals, until the inevitable moment where you're killed by some rage-filled dimwit in a 2006 Honda Civic who's simultaneously texting, vaping, and eating a slice of pizza. Rating: A-

E-Bike Rating: A+, but you have to bear universal loathing, and it's possible they only function if you're delivering food

Josh Condon / The Drive The 2019 Cadillac Escalade.