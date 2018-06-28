Was Elon Musk's Tesla Pickup Tweetstorm a Smokescreen for Battery Fires?

We're not saying Musk didn't want suggestions, and indeed, his timeline shows him doling out answers with his trademark confidence. How many seats? Six. Range? "400 to 500 mile option definitely. Higher, maybe." A locking rear differential? "For sure." It will also allegedly boast 240-volt outlets for heavy-duty electric power tools, a built-in compressor connected to the auto-leveling air suspension system, a driver's seat that's big enough to fit André the Giant, and a 300,000-pound towing capacity. Most importantly, Musk promises it "will" look like a proper truck.

Phew. That's a lot of supposedly solid information for a vehicle that's still just a gleam in his eye—and it's also reminiscent of last fall, when Musk responded to early reports of Tesla Model 3 production woes with a splashy event unveiling both the Tesla Semi and the new Tesla Roadster, each with their own superlative stat lines. Fans were wowed, critics were skeptical, but the new vehicles succeeded in diverting attention away from the Model 3. For a time.

So what's going on under the surface this month? Model 3 production continues to lag its goal of 5,000 per week by the end of June, hence the installation of a new manufacturing line in a literal tent in the parking lot next to Tesla's Fremont, California factory. But the company has been in the news lately over a different issue: the safety and stability of its high-voltage lithium-ion batteries in a crash.

Earlier this year, the battery pack of a Tesla Model X that was involved in a fatal (and autopilot-related) crash in northern California reignited six days after the accident as it sat in a tow yard. Last month, two teenagers in a 2014 Tesla Model S were killed when the driver lost control at high speeds and crashed in Florida—and as Tuesday's NTSB report confirms, the battery pack in that Tesla also caught on fire twice even after first responders doused it in 200 to 300 gallons of water and foam.

The report specifies that battery was severely compromised, with small pieces broken off and scattered around the road. It first reignited as the car was being loaded onto a flatbed, then a second time after it was delivered to the tow yard. Obviously, gasoline-powered cars are quite capable of exploding, and do so far more often than electric vehicles. But these incidents point to a problem that's unique to batteries, that the volatile chemical reactions taking place are far more unpredictable and dangerous than spilled fuel once there's a serious structural failure.

Was Musk just trying to change the subject with his Tesla pickup tweetstorm? The timing certainly lines up—and for the most part, whether or not he meant to, it worked. A quick look at Google Trends shows that the search term "Tesla battery" handily outranked "Tesla pickup" all year and spiked in accordance with developments in both crash stories over the last few months. Until early yesterday afternoon, that is, when Musk began tweeting about the truck. At its height early this morning, "Tesla pickup" was more popular than "Tesla battery" by a factor of five. Tesla's stock also closed 2.7% higher on Tuesday.

Google Trends