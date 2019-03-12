2020 Ford Explorer Features Sci-Fi-Like Self-Healing Tires From Michelin

Wolverine's adamantium composition makes him virtually indestructible due to its self-healing features. While that case is completely fictional, the idea of self-healing applies to the real-world 2020 Ford Explorer's new tires from Michelin, which are designed to heal themselves so the driver doesn't need to repair a flat on the side of the road.

Called Selfseal, these proprietary Michelin tires are lined with an environmentally-friendly rubber sealant that fills most punctures caused by nails and screws. According to Ford, the tires seal 90 percent of tread punctures up to a quarter-inch in diameter. The benefits here are obvious; not having to change a tire along the side of the road is way safer than having to do that. Also, since they heal nearly immediately, there's less risk of a blowout causing loss of control.

“The all-new Explorer is designed to help our customers feel unstoppable and worry-free,” said Craig Patterson, Explorer marketing manager. “The availability of these new Michelin Selfseal tires is another great example of that.”