Potential 'Purge' of Ghosn-Era Nissan Executives Sparked Amid Ongoing Income Scandal

The saga involving former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance bigwig Carlos Ghosn has been growing for months after he was allegedly found to be underreporting his income by millions of dollars. While he remains in Japanese custody for violating the country's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, other top-level executives are now on their way out of Nissan, supposedly due to potential snags related the Brazilian-born businessman's current trial.

A report from Automotive News details the resignation of Chief Performance Officer Jose Munoz, the man who assisted Nissan in achieving all-time sales records in the United States as of late. According to documents obtained by AN, Munoz told colleagues that his decision to step down came after “some period of serious contemplation.” Although withdrawing himself from his position, Munoz explained that he will assist in Nissan's ongoing probes.

“Unfortunately, Nissan is currently involved in matters that have and will continue to divert its focus,” Munoz said. “As I have repeatedly and recently made clear to the company, I look forward to continuing to assist Nissan in its investigations.”

Munoz was well-regarded within the Japanese automaker's executive ranks and often thought to be a possible replacement for CEO Hiroto Saikawa in the future.