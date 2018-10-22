Watch a Lamborghini Huracan Burn in Front of the Boston Public Library

A Lamborghini Huracan sitting across from the Boston Public Library in Copley Square caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to Boston.com.

A Boston Fire Department spokesperson said that firefighters responded to a 911 call detailing the engulfed vehicle fire on the intersection of Boylston and Dartmouth streets at 5:47 p.m. Fortunately, first responders managed to extinguish the blaze and reported no injuries as a result of the fire. While it’s still unclear just what caused the vehicle fire to occur (though some speculate it was a result of the owner revving his engine too much), the incident certainly drew a substantial crowd of civilian onlookers who captured the moment on social media.

Let's take a look at the expensive, unfortunate mishap in action, shall we?