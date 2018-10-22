Watch a Lamborghini Huracan Burn in Front of the Boston Public Library

The Boston Fire Department responded to a 911 call about the fire and managed to extinguish it without a single reported injury.

A Lamborghini Huracan sitting across from the Boston Public Library in Copley Square caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to Boston.com

A Boston Fire Department spokesperson said that firefighters responded to a 911 call detailing the engulfed vehicle fire on the intersection of Boylston and Dartmouth streets at 5:47 p.m. Fortunately, first responders managed to extinguish the blaze and reported no injuries as a result of the fire. While it’s still unclear just what caused the vehicle fire to occur (though some speculate it was a result of the owner revving his engine too much), the incident certainly drew a substantial crowd of civilian onlookers who captured the moment on social media. 

Let's take a look at the expensive, unfortunate mishap in action, shall we?

As you can see from the images and videos from Twitter, firefighters initially visually assessed the plumes of black smoke from a safe distance before ultimately congregating around the vehicle with a hose to extinguish the fire emanating from the luxury car’s rear. Dozens of observers gathered around to watch the fire department do its job, which fortuitously concluded without anyone getting hurt. 

It was only a little over three weeks ago that we covered the news of a Ferrari 458 randomly catching fire outside of a Florida shopping mall. There, too, nobody was hurt, and the conclusive cause of the fire was undetermined. Authorities believed the cause to be a mechanical issue, however, which could very well be the case with the Lamborghini in Boston, as well. As it stands, the reason is yet unknown, but the fact that everyone remained safe throughout is certainly the silver lining. 

