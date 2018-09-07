Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Weed and Drinks Whiskey During Interview With Joe Rogan

Tesla CEO Elon Musk described himself as a "business magnet" via Twitter on the morning after sipping whiskey and smoking the devil's lettuce with Joe Rogan. The duo met to record an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Thursday night, where they discussed a variety of topics. As a result, Tesla stock is down nearly five percent on Friday morning. After discussing Musk's enterprises, the Boring Company's flamethrower fundraising stunt, and his car collection, which includes a Ford Model T and Jaguar E-type, Rogan turned to one of his own favorite topics: cannabis.

"Is that a joint?" Musk queried as Rogan began to light up a blunt he had nearby. "Or is it a cigar?" Rogan explained to Musk that the object in hand was a mixture of tobacco and marijuana, describing it as "perfect and balanced." When Rogan asked Musk if he had tried cannabis before, Musk stated that he thinks he "tried one once." "You probably can't because of stockholders," Rogan asked as Musk chuckled. Much to everyone's surprise, Musk responded with: "I mean it's legal, right?"