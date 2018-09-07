Tesla CEO Elon Musk Smokes Weed and Drinks Whiskey During Interview With Joe Rogan
“I’m not a regular smoker of weed,” said Musk.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk described himself as a "business magnet" via Twitter on the morning after sipping whiskey and smoking the devil's lettuce with Joe Rogan. The duo met to record an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Thursday night, where they discussed a variety of topics. As a result, Tesla stock is down nearly five percent on Friday morning.
After discussing Musk's enterprises, the Boring Company's flamethrower fundraising stunt, and his car collection, which includes a Ford Model T and Jaguar E-type, Rogan turned to one of his own favorite topics: cannabis.
"Is that a joint?" Musk queried as Rogan began to light up a blunt he had nearby. "Or is it a cigar?"
Rogan explained to Musk that the object in hand was a mixture of tobacco and marijuana, describing it as "perfect and balanced." When Rogan asked Musk if he had tried cannabis before, Musk stated that he thinks he "tried one once."
"You probably can't because of stockholders," Rogan asked as Musk chuckled. Much to everyone's surprise, Musk responded with: "I mean it's legal, right?"
It was a quick toke, but criticism aside of that, this particular interview is Musk's first public appearance since the controversy surrounding his tweet to take Tesla private at $420 per share, something that was officially rescinded after an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). (For the record, he also denied that the share price had anything to do with weed.)
The informal interview seemed to be one of Musk's more laid-back conversations, something that is refreshing given the stress Musk has been under surrounding the launch of Tesla's most anticipated vehicle to date, the Model 3.
"I think people should be nicer to each other," Musk said in his closing statement. "It's easy to demonize people and you're usually wrong about it. People are nicer than you think."
Rogan has been a cannabis flagwaver for a long time, so it's not surprising to see marijuana appear on his show—especially since he is based in California, where recreational marijuana use is permitted by state law. The topic in itself is taboo in many people's eyes and may lead to some instability in how some people view the CEO. Comedian Joe Rogan's podcast is one of the most popular in the U.S., with over 3.2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel alone.
Update: Because the stock market is a crazy and unpredictable beast, we've made a correction from the dollar amount to the percentage Tesla stock is down on Friday morning.
