Grandma's Lamborghini Countach Discovered After Twenty Years of Storage
The Countach was discovered alongside a Ferrari 308, formally owned by an exotic rental car company.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love barn finds. Today's particular story comes from the Reddit news cycle, where a woman found her late-grandfather's long-lost exotic car stash.
Before you get to see these photos, let me warn you: it hurts to see these exotics in such dismay. Not only does the Countach have years of dust and decay, but it also has peeling paint, rust on its glorious pop-up headlights, and is practically inside of a Ferrari 308.
"My late grandpa bought it for his exotic car rental business in 1989, but after insurance costs became too high for him to operate the company, he kept the car (and many others including the Ferrari 308 in front of the Lambo) outside/in leaky garages for 20+ years instead of selling them," the Reddit user explained about the car's history. "Don’t ask me why, I have no clue."
Personally, I'd like to see this turn into a cool and unique YouTube channel dedicated to restoring these rare finds (seriously, I'd subscribe), but sadly, it seems that the future of these exotic toys are currently up in the air. They're not yet for sale (and may never be), so those looking to scoop up these figurative barn finds are out of luck, at least for now. Currently, the cars reside in the possession of the Reddit user's grandmother where they will remain until further notice.
The Countach itself is a piece of Italian history that made its manufacturer into the company it is today. In fact, the car literally saved Lamborghini from closing its doors and set the bar for competition. Though this car isn't likely to fetch an unprecedented amount of money (should it ever go up for sale) due to its condition, uncovering one of the remaining examples of the vehicles produced is a huge feat in itself.
If you're interested in seeing a few photos of the car, head on over to the Imgur album and get ready to cry.
- RELATEDLeh Keen Talks About Driving the Best Countach Ever MadeThe pro driver sits down with VINwiki to chat about when he visited one of the most interesting customers of his company, The Keen Project.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Time-Capsule 1991 Lamborghini Countach Is the Perfect (Super) Early Christmas PresentA 2,000-mile time capsule from a most glorious era.READ NOW
- RELATEDUltra Rare Lamborghini Countach Listed on eBay for $1.1 MillionIt was reportedly even inspected by Valentino Balboni.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is What It's Like To Drive A 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP5000S QVIt's hot, the clutch is heavy, it smells like fuel, it's hard to park, and it's absolutely perfect.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is What It's Like To Drive A 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP5000S QVIt's hot, the clutch is heavy, it smells like fuel, it's hard to park, and it's absolutely perfect.READ NOW