Man Rides Scooter from Massachusetts to Maine Using Phone as Headlight

A man rode his scooter from New Bedford, Massachusetts to Maine on Friday night, but was eventually stopped by the Maine State Police in Kittery. The man had been using his cell phone as a headlight.

At approximately 1:22 a.m., Trooper Scott Harakles pulled over the scooter driver, who was traveling north on the Maine Turnpike, just across the border from New Hampshire. The scooter was unilluminated aside from the light on the rider's cell phone. Additionally, scooters and mopeds are banned from the Maine Turnpike and every other Interstate highway in Maine. The scooter was not registered. Although a motorcycle endorsement is not required to operate a scooter, the rider did not have a valid driver's license at all.