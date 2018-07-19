The Ferrari from Ferris Bueller's Day Off Is Going to Auction
Spoiler: The movie car was only a replica Ferrari, but we don't care, and we suspect you don't either.
"The 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California. Less than 100 were made. My father spent three years restoring this car. It is his love. It is his passion," said Alan Ruck, playing Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 10th highest-grossing film of 1986.
Except the movie car wasn't a real Ferrari. It was a replica by Modena Design and Development, named the GT Spyder California, three of which were used in filming. Of those three, one was built only as a rolling chassis for the scene in which Cameron inadvertently destroys the car, leaving two cars, one of which is headed to Mecum Auctions in Monterey, California in late August.
This Modena GT Spyder California, number three of three, has a tube frame chassis, built by Bob Webb, who also worked on the Zerex Special once driven by Roger Penske and Bruce McLaren. Its power comes not from the authentic Ferrari's 3.0-liter V-12, but instead a quad-carbureted, 5.0-liter V-8 of unspecified origin—possibly a Ford Windsor V-8. It received a nine-month restoration by Modena founder Neil Glassmoyer before being listed with Mecum for August's auction. The car comes with documents to prove its history in the film, as well as other unspecified film memorabilia.
The Drive reached out to Mecum for more details on the auction lot, and we will update when we hear back.
Authentic Ferrari 250 GT Californias demand prices in the upper seven to low eight figures at auction, with one car seeing a hammer price of $17.2 million in 2016 according to Amelia Island Living. We'd be surprised to see a replica come anywhere close, but then again, the Goldeneye Aston Martin DB5 sold last weekend for $2.6 million, according to Hemmings, so seven figures may not be out of reach for this Fauxrrari.
- RELATEDThis Ayrton Senna Helmet Could Fetch Over $100,000 at AuctionCould this become the most expensive helmet ever sold?READ NOW
- RELATEDLego Announces Goldfinger Aston Martin DB5 Set'Ejector seat? You're joking.'READ NOW
- RELATEDIdris Elba Will Play the Villain in Upcoming Fast & Furious SpinoffHe joins Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, and Vanessa Kirby.READ NOW
- RELATEDVanessa Kirby Will Play Jason Statham's Sister in Fast & Furious SpinoffBest known as Princess Margaret in The Crown, Kirby will play an MI-5 agent in Hobbs and Shaw.READ NOW
- RELATEDLand Rover Defender from the Bond Film Spectre Pops up for SaleOne of 10 Defenders from the 2015 James Bond film Spectre will be up for auction at Goodwood.READ NOW