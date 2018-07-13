Formula E's Gen2 Racer Will Make Its Gaming Debut on Real Racing 3

FIA's Formula E is diving deeper into the world of video games with its recent announcement that it will expand its partnership with Electronic Arts in the form of stronger involvement with the Real Racing 3 mobile app.

Real Racing 3, which can be played on Android and iOS devices, will soon feature the FIA Formula E Gen2 race car that will debut at the beginning of season five later this year. In addition, all 11 Formula E teams and their respective liveries will also be available to gamers, plus four series-specific street-racing venues and special challenges. According to a statement released on Friday, other original Formula E venues will be released throughout the season.

Another characteristic that will make Real Racing 3 even more interesting for its one million daily users, is the fact that the online races will feature built-in challenges unique to Formula E. For example, gamers will have to conserve energy without dropping down the field and keep tire wear and vehicle damage to a minimum.