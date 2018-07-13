Formula E's Gen2 Racer Will Make Its Gaming Debut on Real Racing 3
The app-based video game will feature all 11 teams and liveries for the upcoming season.
FIA's Formula E is diving deeper into the world of video games with its recent announcement that it will expand its partnership with Electronic Arts in the form of stronger involvement with the Real Racing 3 mobile app.
Real Racing 3, which can be played on Android and iOS devices, will soon feature the FIA Formula E Gen2 race car that will debut at the beginning of season five later this year. In addition, all 11 Formula E teams and their respective liveries will also be available to gamers, plus four series-specific street-racing venues and special challenges. According to a statement released on Friday, other original Formula E venues will be released throughout the season.
Another characteristic that will make Real Racing 3 even more interesting for its one million daily users, is the fact that the online races will feature built-in challenges unique to Formula E. For example, gamers will have to conserve energy without dropping down the field and keep tire wear and vehicle damage to a minimum.
"The expanded partnership and offering with EA and Real Racing 3 is another exciting opportunity for Formula E to bring fans inclusive racing content—putting the new-look Gen2 car in the hands of gamers for the very first time," said Ben Padley, Marketing and Brand Director of Formula E. "The continued collaboration means fans of Formula E can access new cars and new tracks on mobile and tablet, with added incentives rewarding top performers. Fan participation is a key driver in everything that we do and our renewed partnership allows for the best discoverability and accessibility of the Formula E product."
Formula E also announced that together with Turn 10 Studios, it will continue to develop gaming software for the E-Race gaming platform, which is present at the Allianz E-Village fan zone during every Formula E event. E-Race brings gamers together with professional drivers using Playseat simulators by matching them in timed hot-lap competitions.
These announcements come as Formula E announced that it will launch an e-sport platform in conjunction with Virtually Live, one of the top racing e-sports hosts in the industry. This e-sport system will allow fans to virtually race against their favorite Formula E drivers in real time from their smartphones or computers.
