Germany's EV Sales Soar with the Kia Soul Topping the Charts

Germany is home to some of the most notable and luxurious automotive brands in the world. Despite its rich heritage that surrounds the internal combustion engine, the country is turnings its back on traditionally powered cars and looking towards electric for its future. Data provided by Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (known locally as the Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, or "KBA" for short) shows a surprisingly sharp upwards trend in EV purchases compared to 2017, with an unexpected challenger taking the lead for sales in April. As the sales of diesel-powered vehicles continue to spiral downward in Germany, the consumers are looking to purchase the next big boom in power: electric. Statistics provided by the German KBA show a 61 percent increase in plug-in EV sales during April 2018 compared to the same timeframe in 2017, making it clear that its citizens are buying what the government is pushing. Fully electric cars (BEVs) have increased sales of 124 percent, while traditional non-plug-in hybrids have grown 70 percent. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) only show a small 21 percent increase. Surprisingly, this data also takes into consideration compressed natural gas fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs), which have seen a 21 percent sales increase overall. Kia's Soul EV topped the charts by selling 721 units in April, followed by the BMW i3 with 491 cars. This sizable gap is extremely favorable to Kia and shows the largest sales volume increase for the manufacturer in over two years.

data via Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) Top selling electric cars during April 2018 in Germany

This data is consistent with the top-selling BEVs of 2018 so far, with the exception of the Mercedes E350e, the lone hybrid in April's top five. It is important to note that even though the vehicles were sold in Germany, they may very well end up in neighboring country Norway, which has shown an insatiable appetite for electric cars. It is a common practice for dealers to purchase EVs in other countries and export them for sale to Norwegian customers, skewing the statistics by creating false "phantom sales." The Kia Soul EV has been one of the best selling EVs in Norway since being named car of the year in 2014.

data via Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA) Top selling BEVs in Germany during 2018 so far