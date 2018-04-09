New Orleans Speed Camera Has Been Issuing Speeding Tickets to Parked Cars For Years

Automated speed cameras certainly have their detractors, but residents of one neighborhood in New Orleans, Louisiana have raised the most logical reason yet to get rid of—or at least recalibrate—the robot menace: a unit positioned on a busy street keeps issuing speeding tickets to parked cars, and authorities won't do anything to stop it, according to WWL-TV.

If the prospect of a stopped car receiving an official speeding ticket from the New Orleans Police Department has you scratching your head, consider the Kafkaesque situation that local man Donald Schultz finds himself in. Schultz parks his car and truck on the street in front of his house in view of the speed camera, and the unit continually registers them as the target vehicles when someone speeds by. So Schultz gets the ticket while the real offenders go unpunished; Schultz estimates his parked cars have earned at least 10 citations since the camera went up in 2011.