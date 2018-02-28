Ocean Destroys $82,000 Range Rover Sport After Stupid Tourists Get Stuck on Protected Beach

The Land Rover Range Rover is one of the most luxurious and capable vehicles you can buy today. Its off-road heritage means it can surmount just about any obstacle—that is, except for the folly of man. And now a rental company in England is down one $82,000 Range Rover after a group of tourists drove it onto a protected beach at a nature reserve, promptly got stuck, and abandoned the pricey SUV to be consumed by high tide.

It's normally illegal to even walk on the beach at the U.K.'s South Walney Nature Reserve, a resting stop for migratory birds and home to sensitive vegetation, but neither that nor physical signs and barriers stopped the three men from driving the brand new Range Rover Sport onto the sand on Sunday. After cruising around for a while, the 5,000-pound truck eventually got stuck below the high tide mark.

A member of the Cumbria Wildlife Trust told The Telegraph that he watched the men "remonstrating wildly" as their attempts to dig out the Range Rover sank it further into the muck.