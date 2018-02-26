Group of Dirt Bikes, ATVs, and Scooters Roadblocked in Boston, One Rider Shot
Safety did not exist in numbers as police blockaded the group on Interstate 93.
A group of 25 to 35 riders on dirt bikes, ATVs, and scooters tore up Boston on Saturday, reports the Boston Herald. City and state police coordinated a blockade of the group between exits on Interstate 93, leading many to flee—some without their vehicles, about 20 of which were impounded, many of which are suspected to have been stolen.
WCVB5 reports that one rider, 28-year-old Aderito Monteiro, was shot in the foot when he allegedly drove his ATV at a state trooper. He, as well as six others, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and numerous motor vehicle violations.
The group was captured on video approaching Everett Square in Dorchester. The riders can be seen splitting lanes (illegal in Massachusetts) and riding on the sidewalk to bypass traffic, then ignoring the traffic light to turn left against it. One scooter even does a wheelie past the camera.
The incident created chaos on the Southeast Expressway and surrounding highways. After police attempted to box in the group, many looked for any possible way to escape. Some ditched their vehicles and hopped on the back of others. Riders were seen riding on the median, pushing their vehicles over barriers, going the wrong way on the interstate, and weaving erratically through traffic.
The seven riders captured are expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court to face various charges on Tuesday.
