Group of Dirt Bikes, ATVs, and Scooters Roadblocked in Boston, One Rider Shot

A group of 25 to 35 riders on dirt bikes, ATVs, and scooters tore up Boston on Saturday, reports the Boston Herald. City and state police coordinated a blockade of the group between exits on Interstate 93, leading many to flee—some without their vehicles, about 20 of which were impounded, many of which are suspected to have been stolen.

WCVB5 reports that one rider, 28-year-old Aderito Monteiro, was shot in the foot when he allegedly drove his ATV at a state trooper. He, as well as six others, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and numerous motor vehicle violations.