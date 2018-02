Group of Dirt Bikes, ATVs, and Scooters Roadblocked in Boston, One Rider Shot

A group of 25 to 35 riders on dirt bikes, ATVs, and scooters tore up Boston on Saturday, reports the Boston Herald. City and state police coordinated a blockade of the group between exits on Interstate 93, leading many to fleeā€”some without their vehicles, about 20 of which were impounded, many of which are suspected to have been stolen.

WCVB5 reports that one rider, 28-year-old Aderito Monteiro, was shot in the foot when he allegedly drove his ATV at a state trooper. He, as well as six others, were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and numerous motor vehicle violations.