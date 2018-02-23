Salesman Sets All-Time Record With 1,530 Cars in 2017

There is a new king of auto sales and his name is Ali Reda. He’s a Cadillac and Chevy salesman at Les Stanford Chevy Cadillac in Dearborn, Michigan. According to the Detroit Free Press, Reda sold 1,530 new vehicles and 52 used vehicles last year, shattering the old record of 1,425 new cars sold by a man named Joe Girard in 1973. The funny part is, rather than gracefully tipping his cap to the new king, the old record holder is being a sore loser.

After hearing the news that his 44-year record had been beat Joe Girard said, “This guy claims he beat my record of 1,425 new cars that I sold in 1973. What I did immediately, I called my attorney.” I can’t help but imagine Dick Lewiston from The Goods when thinking of the 89-year-old Girard.

The new vehicle record has been officially recognized by General Motors, which means the people at the Guinness World Records are likely to follow soon. Gary Stanford, whose father was the original founder of the dealership where Reda works said, "It's very official, trust me. Ali is the hardest worker I've ever seen. And if someone doesn't believe the data, well, they're more than welcome to consult with GM. It's all there in black and white."