The 2018 New York Auto Show Actually Made Us Give a Damn About Auto Shows

Sometimes a change of scenery makes all the difference: After a dreary Detroit in January, which featured one of the barest new-car cupboards we’ve seen in years, the New York International Auto Show restored some of the luster and sizzle that we expect – nay, demand – from a major auto extravaganza. A good 15 brands unveiled cars that were worth talking about, sitting in and dreaming about driving, or owning. Design, performance, technology and consumer value all got their due. “Expert” bloviating about the self-driving future was held to a blessed minimum, in favor of actual news and progress: Google’s Waymo division showed its autonomous version of Jaguar’s sexy, electric I-Pace SUV, and announced it will buy up to 20,000 units for its expanding ride-hailing test in Phoenix and likely other cities to come. In another positive development, not a single sentient Uber pilot managed to run over a jaywalking journalist outside of the Jacob K. Javits center, where the public show runs through April 8. Sharp-elbowed SUVs still dominated the show floor, as you’d expect when nearly two-thirds of Americans are choosing a new SUV or pickup at shopping time. But even here, automakers (with one glaring exception) seemed to bring their A-game, including surprisingly convincing redesigns of such stereotypical yawners as the Toyota RAV4, Acura RDX and Lincoln Aviator. Even the much-maligned American family sedan, its sales under attack from SUVs, received a solid defense from the 2019 Nissan Altima, with a groundbreaking engine, slick driver-assistance technology and the optional AWD that’s rare among mainstream sedans. And while Ferrari, McLaren and other penny-pinching exotic brands again refrained from mounting official exhibits – among the discouraging trends that’s sapping energy and buzz from auto shows around the world – area dealers stepped up by displaying such hypercars as the Koenigsegg Regera and Rimac C Two, along with the Lamborghini Urus SUV that we’ll be testing in Italy in two weeks. With worthy rides and cool surprises around every corner – including a stylish VW pickup truck -- New York proved to be an auto show worthy of the name. Check out these dozen show highlights, along with an unlucky thirteen, the show’s biggest dud. 2019 Acura RDX The RDX has always been “this-close” to being a great little luxury SUV, but something always screws it up. On paper and on stage, this striking 2019 RDX finally showed some personality and presence to justify a price jump from a Honda CR-V. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four with 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet mates with a 10-speed automatic transmission, adaptive dampers and Acura’s Super-Handling AWD. Up to 70 percent of power can drive rear wheels or vector 100 percent of that power side-to-side. The interior brings more space and pizazz, including notably improved materials, a concave-shaped touchpad controller and a rocking, 710-watt 3D audio system 2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Cadillac is being forced to replace the ATS and CTS sedans – beloved by critics, but not by nearly enough luxury buyers – with a single CT5 model. But the flagship CT6 will steam ahead with General Motors’ first-ever, twin-turbocharged V-8, a 4.2-liter with 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. (Are you getting this, Mercedes-AMG?). This CT6 had us licking our chops with its understated menace and performance potential, including its mesh-black grille, 20-inch wheels with summer tires, 10-speed automatic transmission and unique, 19-inch Brembo brakes. The CT6 will also offer a 500-hp, 550 pound-feet version of the engine, for people who don’t need to annoy friends by constantly repeating “627 pound-feet.” Genesis Essentia Concept I’m not sure if Genesis realized that the name was already taken by a fancy bottled-water brand. But Hyundai’s luxury division quenched our thirst for cool concepts with the Essentia, a kickass carbon-fiber GT with a transparent hood, motor-operated butterfly doors and electric motors powering all four wheels. Luc Donckerwolke, the former Bentley design chief who now heads up Hyundai and Genesis design, told us that while the Essentia was inspired by classic GTs of the past, its elegant design hints at the future direction of Genesis. Donckerwolke said the Essentia itself is likely to spawn a two-plus-two GT in Genesis showrooms; though surely this mega-dollar concept will need to be toned down significantly to fit the brand’s value-oriented lineup. And Genesis wasn’t done yet, also unveiling the handsome production version of the G70, its eagerly awaited BMW 3-series fighter.

Genesis Don't you dare call it a Hyundai: Genesis Essentia is among the show's biggest hits

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid I had an introductory drive in the Clarity’s new plug-in hybrid version (as opposed to fuel cell and EV models) during the show. I enjoyed a thrifty 50 mpg over an hour of city and highway driving, not even counting the Clarity’s 47-mile, all-electric range on a full battery charge. Among plug-in hybrids, the Chevy Volt can cover a few more miles on electricity alone; but it can’t match the midsize Clarity’s roomy, five-passenger interior or its Accord-level accommodations. If you’re cool with the Honda’s aerodynamic-yet-frumpy shape, and you’re into big-time fuel savings, the Clarity is already on sale at $34,290 to start.

Lawrence Ulrich Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid promises 47 miles of all-electric range, and 340 total miles,

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR The F-Pace is already one of the prettiest SUV’s in the luxury game. That game gets a whole lot faster with the F-Pace SVR, with 550 horsepower from the same supercharged V-8 that shrieks, gargles and spits in Jaguar Land Rover models including the F-Type sports car and Range Rover SVR. Jaguar figures a 4.1-second rip from 0-60 mph and a 176-mph top speed, which will surely get the attention of SUV rivals including the Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. An active exhaust system trims 14.5 pounds, and the suspension, brakes, transmission, wheels and tires all get the high-performance treatment. 2019 Lincoln Aviator With the hugely hyped Lincoln Continental sedan falling kersplat with buyers, Lincoln’s future must apparently be built on models like this great-looking Aviator SUV. Looking like a successful genetic cross between the larger Navigator and a Range Rover Sport, the three-row Aviator showed an impressively rich interior; a plug-in, twin-turbo V-6 powertrain; and a smartphone app that can lock, unlock or start the truck. Lincoln says the Aviator will offer both a conventional twin-turbo V-6 – likely the 3.5-liter Ecoboost, but possibly the smaller 2.7-liter – along with a plug-in hybrid option. Mazda Kai Concept Mazda consistently delivers the most compelling exterior designs of any Japanese brand, and the Kai Concept takes things to an even higher level. If Mazda can get even 80 percent of this car’s design aesthetic into showrooms, including on a next-gen Mazda3 due in 2019, we have the makings of the world’s most beautiful hatchback. I mean, just look at that smooth, minimal, hot-buttered shape. If anticipation wasn’t already running high, the Mazda3 will adopt the brand’s pioneering, 2.0-liter Skyactiv-X engine, whose spark controlled compression ignition makes this gas engine operate like a diesel.

Mazda Mazda's Kai is almost too pretty to be a hatchback