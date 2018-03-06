Who's That Lady: 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe Unveiled

Jaguar Land Rover's design team has been having a heyday in this second half of the 2010s. The crew headed by Ian Callum has cracked its knuckles and dug in, making slow cars look fast and massaging practical utes beyond recognition in a tasteful way that only it could. Luckily, with the Range Rover SV Coupe, they didn't have to worry about disguising many negative traits. A return to classic form and a supercharged V-8 will help that, after all.

While it was teased in January, JLR fully revealed the two-door double-R at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday. Most notable is the design, as it picks up where the greatest Range Rovers of old left off, albeit with the 21st-century tweaks that we covet in the current model. By lifting the two rear doors and complementing the refreshed lines with a shorter overall look, the brand says that it has recollected its pedigree with the SV Coupe. According to a company press release, every body panel except for the hood and lower tailgate is new, showcasing the brand's commitment to the fresh pseudo-subtle model.