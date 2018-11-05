Curtiss Unveils Production-Bound Zeus Electric Motorcycle With 2.1 Second 0-60 MPH Time

The Curtiss Zeus looks like it’s going to be a rare case of the production model actually looking better than the concept it’s based on (see below), one that Curtiss design boss called "obsolete" and "as graceful as a cinder block" in the press release heralding the new bikes.

"With our new Advanced Technology division, we are developing new battery, motor, and control system technologies that enable us to deliver on our clean, modern aesthetic vision.”

So it sounds like the powertrain is a clean sheet design rather than simply borrowing an existing one from Zero. That’s a good thing for setting Curtiss apart as its own brand and more than just a fancier, more expensive Zero. The specs are a bit of a mystery at this point, but the company says it's aiming for 280 miles of range, 145 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds with a 140 kW motor.