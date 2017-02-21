Can You Really Play Doom Using Your Porsche?
Follow this simple three-step video to see if you can
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but no you cannot run Doom in your Porsche. It might seem like common sense to most, but this video has duped at least a few people into believing it is possible, but careful viewing of the video here will show that this is a gag bit intended for comedy effect, and perhaps to troll a bit.
The premise is simple enough; running an old PC disc game in your brand new Porsche 911 Carrera cabriolet. YouTuber 'Vexal' claims that you can get your Porsche to boot the Porsche Communication Module (PCM) in safe mode by inserting a USB with a single file on it including your car's VIN. From there all you need to do is insert the disc and you're ready to go. From there the controls of the game are as follows.
Shift - Change Weapons
Steer Left - Move Left
Steer Right - Move Right
Accelerator - Move Forward
Horn - Fire Weapon
Even if this were possible, it is extremely inadvisable to drive so erratically as Vexal does in this video, haphazardly honking for no apparent reason. It makes for a funny visual, though.
We do have to commend him on his comedic efforts here, however. The deadpan 'gamer' delivery to the camera is a masterclass, and the technical skills required to insert the visuals of the game onto the PCM screen in a video editing software are above and beyond. Thinking about the logistics here, he must have filmed the drive in the car first, then screencaptured himself playing Doom with the same "inputs" as he had used in the car earlier. Firing every time the horn honked, changing weapons every time the gears were shifted, and moving only where the car moved. Bravo. Well done.
- RELATEDVideo Games Improve Driving, According to New StudyThe surprise is which games improve your driving the most.READ NOW
- RELATEDSecret Service Reverse Drifting Is Video Game GoldThe Beast goes backwards—fast.READ NOW
- RELATEDEight Ways Video Games Make Driving More FunA symbiosis has formed among road, track and game console—and it's making us all happier behind the wheel.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Shows Their Daytona 24 Experience From Three Different PerspectivesHow The Race Was Run From The Perspective Of The Team, The Car, And CJ WilsonREAD NOW
- RELATEDA Proper Porsche 911 Restoration Is An Art FormFrom bare shell to complete car in under five minutesREAD NOW