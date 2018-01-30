MesoLoft Balloon-Drones Scatter Ashes of Loved Ones at Edge of Space

As you can see, the actual scattering takes no more than a second, in a silent, 80,000-foot-high environment that overlooks our planet. As someone with a fairly non-traditional family—obsessed with outer space and adamant about not being buried in the ground—this may actually be highly appealing. There's a sense of peace found in the short, basic video, that many of us can't find in a graveyard. To float down to Earth, after being released in silence, overlooking this majestic planet of ours, seems like one of the best modern ways to go.

According to MesoLoft, a 1997 decision by the EPA determined that this entire process was entirely safe as the ashes themselves are sterile and harmless to the environment. In addition, for those spiritually won over by this new method here, the fact that one's ashes remain floating above Earth for several months is likely the cherry on top. Personally, I'm not entirely sure why that image appeals to me so strongly, but it does. There's something calming, peaceful, and appreciative of our planet in this process that I'm thoroughly impressed by.

So how exactly does this work? Naturally, this entire process is recorded by two high-definition GoPro cameras from start to finish, which provides family members with a high-quality video of the moment their loved one's ashes were scattered around the globe. The balloon's journey takes about two hours in total, with launches typically taking place in Bend, Oregon. Though, MesoLoft seems more than willing to travel elsewhere, as long as costs and various other agreements are solidified beforehand. The balloon is tracked via GPS and retrieved without issue once its mission is complete. In the end, client's can receive not only the footage recorded during flight, but a highlight reel, the shroud that contained the ashes, photographs from that day, and a dedicated blog post on MesoLoft's website.

The company has created an infographic regarding the actual aerial process.