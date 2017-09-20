Matternet Station Drone to Deliver Lab Samples in Switzerland

An autonomous drone network in Switzerland will have unmanned aerial vehicles deliver blood samples and other medical diagnostic materials between healthcare facilities like hospitals, laboratories, and clinics next month.

Matternet, a logistics company, announced that there will be numerous networks like these introduced to the country throughout the year, and that this service allows for imperative medical items to be delivered to hospitals within 30 minutes. This is a huge step forward in healthcare efficiency, regarding the vital increase of speed so often needed when trying to save lives.

We’ve seen similar urges to improve upon our traditional emergency response systems, like the defibrillator-carrying drone in Sweden. It was only a few months ago that we reported on UNICEF and Zipline’s “air corridor” in Malawi, which similarly aims to cut down on transportation time.

It seems that Matternet has the same mission here, and that’s great to see. If a case study of a network like this operating with significant efficacy and tangible results can become the foundation for expanding this kind of transportation measure, there doesn't appear to be a single downside here.

Too many people have died waiting for that ambulance. Of course, currently, Matternet is focused on transporting small items like blood samples, but technology with as much potential as this doesn’t ever stop at its primary stage. Think of where this could go.