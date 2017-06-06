DronePrix AR: An Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Drone Game

As virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies come into more widespread use and the hobby drone market continues to expand, it seemed inevitable they would meet. We've seen the two worlds of video-gaming and drone piloting collide before, but EdgyBees and their new game "DronePrix AR" is definitely taking advantage of particular Augmented Reality aspects that no company has before. One of those elements is the implementation of smart glasses.

The DronePrix AR app will function exclusively with DJI drones and will require a pair of Epson Moverio BT-300 Drone Edition smart glasses. Essentially, you'll be able to pilot your DJI drone and get a first-person look from its perspective, with the DronePrix app and smart glasses working in tandem in creating obstacle courses in the sky for you to maneuver through.

The folks over at EdgyBees claim that not only would their customers get enjoyment from this new type of augmented reality drone game, but advance their actual piloting skills for future use.