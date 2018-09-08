Matt DiBenedetto to Leave Go FAS Racing at End of 2018 NASCAR Season

Matt DiBenedetto announced Friday that he would leave Go FAS Racing at the end of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. DiBenedetto has driven the No. 32 Ford for Go FAS Racing for the last two Cup Series seasons. “I wanted to take this opportunity to let everyone know that after two exciting years with Go FAS Racing, Archie [St. Hilaire], Maston St. Hilaire, and I have decided to move in different directions for 2019,” read the statement released by DiBenedetto. “I would like to thank Archi, Mason and all of our partners for the support that allowed the [No. 32] team to exceed everyone’s expectations over the past two seasons. “I believe that this gives me the best opportunity to further my career and showcase my talent and ability at the highest level. Winning races has always been the goal, and now, I’m taking a leap of faith and betting on myself to prove it. Watching other drivers get opportunities has definitely been a driving force in my decision, knowing that I can get it done if given the chance.”

DiBenedetto has three top-10 finishes in 61 races as driver of the No. 32, dating back to the 2017 season-opening Daytona 500. Those races have resulted in three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of seventh at Daytona International Speedway two months ago. Prior to joining Go FAS Racing, DiBenedetto drove for BK Racing in 2015 and 2016. He posted a career-best finish of sixth in 2016 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.



DiBenedetto also has 68-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit, the last coming in 2016. He posted a career-best Xfinity Series race finish of ninth in 2010 at Iowa Speedway in Newton while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Both of his top-10s in the Xfinity Series came in 2010 with JGR.



Go FAS Racing released a statement Saturday regarding DiBenedetto’s departure: “We would like to thank Matt DiBenedetto for being a big part of our No. 32 team over the last two years,” that statement read. “We’re very proud of everything we have built together as a team and the finishes we earned together.



“We wish Matt and his family nothing butt the best moving forward; they will all be close friends of the team for many years. As a program, we are looking onward to solidifying our driver and sponsor pairing for the 2019 season, and until then, will focus on the season at hand. We still have a lot of racing left this season with our amazing partners.”



The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the final race of the 2018 regular season and will be followed by a 10-race playoff.