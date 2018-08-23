Force India to Race at Belgian GP Under New Name and Ownership

Force India was recently redeemed from administration after being bought by a consortium led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, father of current Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll . The move enabled a financial revival and the retainment of all 405 Force India employees according to an early-August report.

On Thursday, the FIA approved the submission for two entries under the Racing Point Force India name. It will be treated as a new team and take to the grid this weekend with zero points.

The Formula 1 team formerly known as Sahara Force India has taken on a new guise and will run under its banner at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix. As a result, drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez will retain their awarded points in the Drivers' Championship while SFI has been forced to surrender its Constructors' Title progress to start anew as Racing Point Force India at Spa-Francorchamps.

Racing Point’s Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer was pleased to make the announcement ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix, the first since F1 began its summer break in July.

“The new Racing Point Force India Team is delighted to be able to race when the championship resumes in Belgium this weekend," Szafnauer said. “This heralds a new and exciting chapter for us. Just a few weeks ago, an uncertain future lay ahead, with more than 400 jobs at risk; now the new team has the backing of a consortium of investors, led by Lawrence Stroll, who believe in us as a team, in our expertise and in our potential to achieve success on the track."

“We are grateful to the FIA, the Joint Administrators and Formula One Management for their support in helping us achieve such a welcome outcome and ultimately, we trust, for the sport and its many fans," Szafnauer concluded.

Jean Todt, president of the FIA, was also content in a Thursday announcement: “I am very pleased that a strong, positive outcome has been reached and welcome the midseason entry of Racing Point Force India."

Todt continued, “Creating an environment of financial stability in Formula 1 is one of the key challenges faced by the sport, however thanks to the hard work of the FIA, the Joint Administrators, Racing Point and Formula One Management we have a situation now that safeguards the future for all of the highly-talented employees, and will maintain the fair and regulated championship competition for the second half of the season.”