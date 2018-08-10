Tony Stewart Considering Indy 500 Comeback, Possibly as Soon as 2019

Tony Stewart is, undeniably, a racer. He's driven and won championships at NASCAR's top level, piloted dirt-track sprint cars since he was a young'n, and entered a handful of Indianapolis 500s in a former life. Now, at the age of 47, Stewart claims that he's considering making a comeback to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, perhaps as soon as 2019.

Since hanging up his gloves as a NASCAR stud, the Columbus, Indiana-born professional now resides at the helm of Stewart-Haas Racing, his own team which fields cars in a slew of national series and, if you hadn't noticed, has been quite successful in its own right. While stars like Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, and Aric Almirola light up the Cup circuit on SHR's behalf, Stewart is banging it out at dirt ovals nationwide, having entered 62 sprint car races so far in 2018.

This level of competitiveness has kept Stewart's fire burning, and as he told media at Thursday's unveiling of the all-new Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup racer, he's got the itch to run at Indy again for the first time since 2001.

“If I go, I’m not going just to run it,” said Stewart. “I don’t want to be a sideshow like Danica (Patrick) was at Indy this year. If I go, I want to go feeling like I’ve got the same opportunity to win that everyone else in the field does."

“It’s an insult to the guys who do it every week to show up and think you’re going to be as good as those guys are. They’re on their game. They know their cars. They know how they need their cars to feel in practice to be good in the race. It’s foolish to think you can just show up and be competitive and have a shot to win.”