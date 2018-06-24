Lewis Hamilton Back in Control With French GP Win

The collisions prompted the safety car being called into action, with Vettel and Bottas both boxing under caution and rejoining in seventeenth and eighteenth. Following the restart heading into lap six, Hamilton consolidated his lead, as he would control the race throughout. Most of the initial action took place further back as Vettel and Bottas—who suffered a lack of performance following the first-lap collision—made their way forward fairly quickly due to the speed difference between the three top teams (Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull) and the rest.

Vettel marched on to crack into the top ten on lap eleven, overtaking Nico Hülkenberg in the long Turn 11 right-hander. It was one of the better overtakes of the race, with the majority of passing being done using DRS on the long Mistral Straight leading up to the chicane. A lot of the moves thus looked fairly easy and straight-forward.