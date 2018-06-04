James Deane Grabs the Top Spot at Formula Drift New Jersey

Last year's Formula Drift Champion James Deane grabbed the victory again for the fourth round of the 2018 Formula Drift season at Wall Speedway in Wall, New Jersey.

For Deane's path to victory, he went through Matt Field, Ken Gushi, Kazuya Taguchi, and Worthhouse teammate Piotr Wiecek. When Deane and Wiecek battled in the top 16, the mutual respect between the teammates was heavily apparent. When Deane was called the winner of the battle, he did donuts around Wiecek and his car as a sign of respect.