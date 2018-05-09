The Proposed Miami Grand Prix Route From Bird's Eye View

Miami's City Commission is expected meet to reach a verdict on Thursday over whether or not Formula 1 will race the city's streets. If agreed on, the deal with the sport's commercial rights holder, Liberty Media, would guarantee a Grand Prix in the city for a decade, starting with its first race in October of 2019.

Via Twitter on Thursday, member of the City Commission Ken Russell published an image of a conceptual route for the race. What is known is that this circuit design encircles the American Airlines Arena, site of the Miami Heat NBA team, crosses the Port Boulevard bridge elevated above Biscayne Bay, and takes a chunk from the end of Biscayne Boulevard, for a total length of 2.57 miles.