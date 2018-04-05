Mario Andretti Opens up About IndyCar

The Drive: Mario, as you're reflecting on all of these racing memories, looking back to 1993 in regards to the state of the racing series, has it improved, has it stayed the same, or do you feel it's gotten a little bit worse?

Mario Andretti: I think in so many ways it's better because you have a much more level playing field right now because of the rules, and the way things have evolved over the years. I think obviously technology has taken over, and we're right up to date with everything. From that standpoint, you know, we're where we need to be, where we're expected to be.

I think the biggest thing that you see, in my opinion, is the way the rules are, the way the engines are supposed to be, (where they) last at least a couple thousand miles, you don't have that attrition that we used to have in those years. Almost every race you have 99 percent of the field finishing. You have a lot more action throughout the races and more of it right to the end. If anything, I think things are better today.

TD: That being said, do you think you'd enjoy driving the new 2018 car? Do you think you'd enjoy driving it around ISM Raceway, per se?

MA: Absolutely. I always look forward, never look back. I always look forward to the next car, the next evolution. I always embrace, as I said, the technology.

If my son was crazy enough to give me a ride, I'd probably be in it Sunday. But I'll have to do with that two-seater, which I'm enjoying very much by the way. Quite satisfied with that.

I'm up to speed on what's going on. I have the appreciation of what the drivers are dealing with today. I know what's going on because I've done some high-speed testing for Michael that nobody knows about. I have an appreciation for what's going on today firsthand. That's why I'm very bullish about what IndyCar is experiencing right now.