Danica Patrick Unveils GoDaddy IndyCar for the 2018 Indy 500 Race

Danica Patrick and Ed Carpenter Racing took to the yard of bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to unveil their 2018 Indy 500 contender, an eye-searing liveried racer that bears the bright-green sponsorship of GoDaddy.

Back in November of last year, Patrick claimed that she looked forward to completing the "Danica Double," which consisted of NASCAR's Daytona 500 and IndyCar's Indianapolis 500. With the Daytona stock-car race already in the books, it's Patrick's turn to complete the second, open-wheel portion, of her retirement party.

Patrick stopped racing in IndyCar back in 2011, and to say that things have changed since then is a gargantuan understatement. For starters, the cars are completely different. As a result, the popular racing driver didn't waste any time bringing up the new 2018 IndyCar aero kit.

“It’s pretty damn real, it’s completely real,” said Patrick, who turned 36 on March 25. “Yeah, I’m excited. It scares me a little bit to look at how small that rear wing is, but hey, I’m sure there’s (downforce) grip somewhere—more grip than I’m used to.”