NASCAR Has Plans to Overcome Snow at Martinsville

It’s the first weekend of spring and NASCAR is at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Bring on the snow.



Rain is expected in Martinsville throughout the afternoon and evening Saturday, changing into snow Saturday night. As a result, up to five inches of snow accumulation overnight Saturday is possible ahead of Sunday afternoon’s scheduled running of the STP 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Sunday may turn into a double-duty day of racing at Martinsville Speedway with Saturday’s scheduled NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the Alpha Energy Solutions 250, possibly postponed to Sunday following the Cup Series race because of rain and/or snow. The STP 500 is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 2 p.m. EST Sunday.



NASCAR is ready for the possible weather though as a "snow vacuum" has arrived at Martinsville Speedway from Kansas. The vacuum may be called upon to work throughout Saturday night to keep up with the possible accumulation. Snow showers are expected to end by Sunday morning, but temperatures on race day aren’t expected to get above the low 40s.



Even before the arrival of the “snow vacuum” at least one race team had fun with the weather forecast for the Martinsville race weekend.



“We made some minor tweaks to the No. 3 and No. 31 for the #STP500 this weekend at @MartinsvilleSwy,” read a tweet from the race team (@RCRracing). “This will pass inspection, right @NASCAR.”