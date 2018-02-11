Sebastian Montoya Admitted Into Ferrari Driver Academy

Sebastian Montoya has spent the last few years of his short life making a name for himself racing around the globe while also continuing the record of success that his father Juan Pablo established before him. The Ferrari Driver Academy has taken note of this and has welcomed young Montoya into the group of elite youngsters.

According to Autosport, 12-year-old Sebastian Montoya has been hand-picked by Maranello to join the upcoming class of Ferrari Driver Academy drivers. Montoya, who has found great success in karting in the United States and Europe, grew up racing with the factory backing of kartmaker Birel Art but abruptly switched to Tony Kart in December of 2017. Rumors have always linked Tony Kart to the Ferrari Driver Academy, and Montoya's sudden progression may prove these rumors to be true.