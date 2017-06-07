2 Riders Killed in Separate Incidents at 2017 Isle of Man TT

Two motorcycle racers, Davey Lambert and Jochem van den Hoek, have been killed in separate incidents at the Isle of Man TT over the past two days, event organizers confirmed in online statements.

Lambert, 48, from Gateshead, England, was killed Tuesday evening after he was injured during a Superbike race on Sunday. Lambert had been racing on the Isle of Man's Snaefell Mountain Course since 2014.

The following statement was left on Lambert's Facebook page.