2 Riders Killed in Separate Incidents at 2017 Isle of Man TT
The famed motorcycle competition has claimed two more racers' lives.
Two motorcycle racers, Davey Lambert and Jochem van den Hoek, have been killed in separate incidents at the Isle of Man TT over the past two days, event organizers confirmed in online statements.
Lambert, 48, from Gateshead, England, was killed Tuesday evening after he was injured during a Superbike race on Sunday. Lambert had been racing on the Isle of Man's Snaefell Mountain Course since 2014.
The following statement was left on Lambert's Facebook page.
Van den Hoek, 28, from Werkendam, Holland, was killed during a Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the first lap of the race, according to an official statement.
Van dek Hoek came in 27th place in a Superbike race on Sunday, leaving him with a bronze replica, according to the official statement. According to Motorsport, Van dek Hoek made his Isle of Man TT debut just last year.
