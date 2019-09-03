Tuesday Tech News Roundup: Shanghai Robotaxis, Autopilot Investigation, China EV Subsidy Cuts

[Editor's note: Things move fast in the wide-ranging world of mobility technology, and there are almost too many areas to keep track of. To help you stay on top of this constant challenge, The Drive's tech team is rolling out a daily news roundup starting today. This will be an ongoing experiment that will evolve over time, but its core principle is to keep you up to date on this diverse sector but never, ever waste your precious time. That means rather than simply throwing every headline we can find into an endless list, we will carefully curate each roundup down to a manageable list of the day's most important reading. For the moment we are including in-depth reports that provide important context to the sector in our roundups, in addition to breaking news stories.

We are currently developing automated tools to help us cast the widest possible net as efficiently as possible, but we also need your feedback to make this the best mobility tech news roundup possible. Please send your complaints, criticisms and compliments to ed [at] thedrive [dot] com, and help us help you stay informed about the exciting and dynamic world of mobility technology. ]

Shanghai seizes chance to showcase future mobility with robo-taxi trials (SCMP)

Tesla Autopilot engaged in 2018 California crash; driver's hands off wheel: NTSB (Reuters)

Electric Car Sales Fall for First Time After China Cuts Subsidy (Bloomberg)

Pronto vows to deliver despite charges against founder (LA Times)

A look at CATL's $2b German EV battery plant (NY Times)

Chinese rivals cash in on LG, SK feud (Korea Times)

Charging ahead? India's electric car revolution faces bumps (Reuters)

Sebastian Thrun: ‘The costs of the air taxi system could be less than an Uber’ (Guardian)

2019 Urban Mobility Report (Texas A&M Transportation Institute)

Toxic Tesla Fandom Is Counterproductive (CleanTechnica)

Will millions of electric vehicles disrupt Germany's power grid? (Deutsche Welle)

Germany, land of the car, develops taste for electric cargo bikes (Reuters)

Former Senator Barbara Boxer, now advising Lyft, comes out against CA employee classification bill AB-5 (SF Chronicle)

Tesla Model 3 Owners Locked Out of Cars Thanks to App Outage (ExtremeTech)

Meituan tests delivery robots in Beijing and Shenzhen (TechNode)





