Best Bug Deflectors: Get Rid of Bugs From Your Car Windshield

Some users claim that it is hard to close the hood after installation of this accessory. It is also prone to vibrations when speeding on a windy day.

This accessory is easily removable for stress-free washing and waxing. Its installation is also simple and takes just about 10 minutes. It comes with several clear rubber bumpers for added hood protection.

This bug deflector fits the 1999-2007 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and 2000-2005 Excursion. Its aerodynamic design diverts air flow, protecting your windshield from stones, bugs, and other hazards. It features durable impact-modified acrylic material, which ensures added protection and sleek design.

Some users claim it is not a direct fitment, as it requires some modifications. Also, some say that its rivets are too small to hold it tightly.

This deflector is durable and car wash safe. It also precision engineered for perfect and easy fitment. Its aerodynamic design enhances protection and saves fuel while still enhancing the look on your vehicle.

This accessory is made specifically for the 1997-2003 Ford F-150 and F-250, as well as the 1997-2002 Expedition. Its impact-modified acrylic is resistant to wear-and-tear. It provides enhanced damage protection for the hood, windshield, and fenders.

It does not fit Dodge Rebel models. Some users complain about its screws being small.

It is car wash-safe and its design allows for easy cleaning and waxing. Its impact-modified acrylic material is tear-proof to ensure maximum durability. The dark smoke finish provides a sleek appearance. Additionally, it is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

This custom-molded and precision-engineered bug deflector is a perfect fit for the 2009-2018 Dodge Ram 1500 and 2019 Ram 1500 Classic. It features a wrap-around design for an enhanced look and aerodynamic appearance that provides improved performance and protection.

Tips

As much as deflectors prevent bugs, small rocks, and sand from damaging your windshield, they do not do much when it comes to big stone impacts that cause cracks. If you want to protect your hood, consider a clear bra.

Ensure you check the design of the deflector before buying. A scientifically designed one is wind-tunnel tested to ensure a change in the airflow direction. This will deflect bugs efficiently and enhance fuel efficiency.

FAQs

Q: How does a bug deflector work?

A: Most deflectors are made with a simple aerodynamic design where it changes the direction of the airflow. This effect hurls all the bugs and sediments out of the way, preventing your car from damage and excessive dirt.

Q: Are bug deflectors universal to all vehicles?

A: No, most bug deflectors are vehicle specific. Select the suitable deflector by vehicle year, make, and model to ensure you get the perfect fitment.

Q: Do bug deflectors affect gas mileage?

A: According to studies, bug deflectors reduce fuel consumption by 1-3 percent. However, to reduce fuel consumption, ensure you buy a deflector that is wind-tunnel tested and keep other factors constant. For example, make sure your tires are properly inflated.

Final Thoughts

The Auto Ventshade 25045 Bugflector II Dark Smoke Hood Shield is our top pick for the best bug deflector. This is because its design features strong material for enhanced protection and attractive looks.

For the best value, our pick is the Auto Ventshade 23454 Bugflector Dark Smoke Hood Shield.

It offers added protection and is easy to install and durable.