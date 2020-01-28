Best LED Light Strips for Cars: Add Some Extra Appeal To Your Ride

It comes with a short wire length. You cannot separate the strips to fit on a larger car, such as a medium-sized sedan.

It has a built-in mic sensitive function for music sync. The light strip comes with over 16 million tones and colors you can select. Also, it has a working voltage of 12V and can be powered by your car battery.

This LED light strip comes with an upgraded one-line design that is suitable for all car models. It has an app and a fixed controller that you can use to change its colors. The light strip has a waterproof coating that makes it suitable for all types of weather.

They may look a bit smaller. Also, the lights may not function well in freezing weather.

It is made of highly durable materials and has a lifespan of 30,000 hours. The light strip comes with a reliable adhesive that makes it stick on any part of the vehicle. Also, it comes with a dual user-friendly remote for the lights and music.

This is an attractive LED light strip that you can mount anywhere in your car. It comes with a Blade Fuse and an on-off switch that you can use to control it. Also, the light strip has an IP67 sealed housing that protects it from harsh weather.

Some users claim that the light is not sturdy enough due to its rubber instead of metallic backing. Also, the light strip does not have a manual flash setting feature.

The LED light strip can bend, twist, or curve around any surface. It comes with a remote control for the lights and music. Also, this light is weatherproof for maximum durability.

This light strip features simple plug-and-play installation, thus it can be fixed in a very short time. It allows access to a full spectrum of colors for enhanced interior beauty. Additionally, its bass-activated technology ensures your light flashes to the beat of the music.

Tips

When buying a high-quality LED light strip, check if it is easy to install and fits your car. Some light strips have a steep learning curve.

If you want to avoid trouble with police officers on the road, then only buy LED light strips that your state has approved for use in vehicles.

Some LED light strips don’t perform well in extreme weather. Therefore, you should check that the light strip is weather resistant before placing your order.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need an LED light strip for my vehicle?

A: An LED light strip adds more style to your car. It also makes you visible on the road, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

Q: How long does a standard LED light strip last?

A: This will depend on the model of the LED light strip you purchase. Some of the best products in the market will last three years, which is an equivalent of 30,000 hours.

Q: Can I install an LED light strip by myself?

A: Yes. However, you may want to reach out to a professional for help with the installation. If you do want to install the light strips by yourself, then select a product with an easy setup.

Final Thoughts

When shopping for a quality LED Light Strip for your car, you want to pick one that provides all the essential features. We recommend the OPT7 Single Row Aura 4pc Auto Interior Lighting LED Strip as our best overall.

If you want to save a little money, then check out our best value pick, the MICTUNING White LED Cargo Truck Bed Light Strip. It comes with all the essential features you need while still saving you some bucks.