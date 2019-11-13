Best Electric Cars for Kids: Give Your Child Their First Driving Experience

Tips

Ensure that your child always wears a helmet when playing on a kids’ electric car. Monitor their play time carefully so that they don't wander onto a busy road.

Always use remote control for children under 5 years old who may not know how to control their speed.

Do not leave the electric car sitting in the rain. The battery and electrical system may get damaged.

The best surface for riding an electric toy car is smooth asphalt. Most of these cars have plastic wheels and tires that can’t handle serious off-roading.

Keep the car away from open water and muddy surfaces. Wipe it down when you want to clean it; do not hose spray it.

FAQs

Q: Can I enhance the speed of the electric car?

A: Most manufacturers don't recommend changing out the motor unless it's professionally done. Enhancing the speed of a toy car may drain the battery and can be unsafe for the child. You can expect a car with a 24-volt motor to run at a maximum speed of 6 miles per hour. If that won't work for you, you can buy a high-end model with a maximum speed of over 10mph.

Q: Is it possible to extend the battery life?

A: Yes; you only have to lower the speed at which the car is driven. Maintain the speed at about 2.5 miles per hour to get the most out of the battery. Topping off the battery when it's not fully drained will significantly shorten its life. Only charge it if you have to. You can also buy an extra battery and swap them out when one needs to be recharged.

Q: Are kids electric cars safe?

A: Yes, they are. Most are limited to maximum speeds of around 4 miles per hour, and it’s therefore hard to get into a serious crash. Most are also able to be operated by remote control, so you can control your kid’s movements as they ride.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Razor Dune Buggy. It has a classic look that allows your child to ride in style.

Another reasonably-priced option that offers a world of fun is the Best Choice Products Ride On Car Truck.