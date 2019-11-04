Best Motocross Boots: Improve Your Grip and Control

Tips

Invest in a pair of riding socks to go along with your motocross boots. They are typically thicker and more padded than regular socks to better protect your feet.

If you find that your boots are not waterproof or water-resistant, you can solve the issue by investing in a water-repellent solution to apply to your boots.

You may not want to wear the motocross boots to walk around in because they are rather rigid and can be uncomfortable. Instead, bring along a pair of shoes to change into if you need to walk somewhere.

FAQs

Q: Are motocross boots supposed to feel stiff?

A: They are designed to be a little rigid and will hug your leg and foot at first, but over time they will loosen up. They are stiff because they are made out of plastic. The best way to break them in and to make them more comfortable is to ride with them on. You can also use a heat gun or hot hairdryer to loosen the plastic while you are wearing them, but be careful not to burn yourself.

Q: How do I clean motocross boots?

A: After a long day of riding, your boots will most likely be filthy and caked with mud. The best way to effectively clean them is to use a high-powered pressure washer. Then you can leave them out to dry.

Q: How do I find the correct size of motocross boots?

A: Typically, you want to go one size larger in a pair of boots to make sure they are snug and comfortable. If you are trying them on in person, bring along riding socks to accurately measure your feet in the boots.

Final Thoughts

If you need a good pair of motocross boots that are stylish, lightweight, and breathable, then consider the Alpinestars Tech 5 Boots.

You can save a bit of cash and check out the Fly Racing Unisex-Adult Maverick Mix Boots for their firm and comfortable grip on the shifter.