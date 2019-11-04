Best Motocross Boots: Improve Your Grip and Control
Ride harder, faster, and further with these top motocross boots
- Best OverallAlpinestars Tech 5 BootsSummarySummary
These multi-panel motocross boots include a dense microfiber material for added support and protection.ProsPros
The boots are lightweight, durable, and feature a biomechanical pivot system for enhanced stability and a large amount of flex.ConsCons
The calf protector is plastic and may leave scuff marks on certain materials,. They can be a bit stiff.
- Best ValueFly Racing Unisex-Adult Maverick Mix BootsSummarySummary
A futuristic pair of motocross boots with a cool pattern and 3D-printed comfortable shin protectors.ProsPros
They are easy to lock and adjust with their quick-lock buckles. There are additional grooves on the bottom of the boot for a firmer grip on the shift level. They are padded and soft on your feet.ConsCons
They are stiff out of the box and need time to break in. They may run a bit large and the bottoms can be a bit slick.
- Honorable MentionO’Neal New Logo Rider BootSummarySummary
A stylish and sleek set of motocross boots that feature injected moulded plastic plates to protect against impacts.ProsPros
They are reinforced with metal shank inserts for additional support. They feature a four-buckle closure system for a firmer fit and are equipped with a synthetic leather heat shield to prevent damage from heat.ConsCons
They are not waterproof and your foot will get wet if you go through a puddle. They feel clunky and rigid, and the straps could be more durable.