Best Motocross Boots: Improve Your Grip and Control

Ride harder, faster, and further with these top motocross boots

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you want to get into motocross, one of the most important pieces of gear you should have is high-quality boots. They will ensure your feet are firmly planted in place and don’t slip off the pegs. They also protect your feet and legs in case you take a dive or fall off the bike. If you need to upgrade your boots or get a new pair, here are a few to consider.

  • Best Overall
    Alpinestars Tech 5 Boots
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    These multi-panel motocross boots include a dense microfiber material for added support and protection.

    Pros
    Pros

    The boots are lightweight, durable, and feature a biomechanical pivot system for enhanced stability and a large amount of flex.

    Cons
    Cons

    The calf protector is plastic and may leave scuff marks on certain materials,. They can be a bit stiff.

  • Best Value
    Fly Racing Unisex-Adult Maverick Mix Boots
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A futuristic pair of motocross boots with a cool pattern and 3D-printed comfortable shin protectors.

    Pros
    Pros

    They are easy to lock and adjust with their quick-lock buckles. There are additional grooves on the bottom of the boot for a firmer grip on the shift level. They are padded and soft on your feet.

    Cons
    Cons

    They are stiff out of the box and need time to break in. They may run a bit large and the bottoms can be a bit slick.

  • Honorable Mention
    O’Neal New Logo Rider Boot
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A stylish and sleek set of motocross boots that feature injected moulded plastic plates to protect against impacts.

    Pros
    Pros

    They are reinforced with metal shank inserts for additional support. They feature a four-buckle closure system for a firmer fit and are equipped with a synthetic leather heat shield to prevent damage from heat.

    Cons
    Cons

    They are not waterproof and your foot will get wet if you go through a puddle. They feel clunky and rigid, and the straps could be more durable.

Tips

  • Invest in a pair of riding socks to go along with your motocross boots. They are typically thicker and more padded than regular socks to better protect your feet.
  • If you find that your boots are not waterproof or water-resistant, you can solve the issue by investing in a water-repellent solution to apply to your boots.
  • You may not want to wear the motocross boots to walk around in because they are rather rigid and can be uncomfortable. Instead, bring along a pair of shoes to change into if you need to walk somewhere.

FAQs

Q: Are motocross boots supposed to feel stiff?

A: They are designed to be a little rigid and will hug your leg and foot at first, but over time they will loosen up. They are stiff because they are made out of plastic. The best way to break them in and to make them more comfortable is to ride with them on. You can also use a heat gun or hot hairdryer to loosen the plastic while you are wearing them, but be careful not to burn yourself.

Q: How do I clean motocross boots?

A: After a long day of riding, your boots will most likely be filthy and caked with mud. The best way to effectively clean them is to use a high-powered pressure washer. Then you can leave them out to dry.

Q: How do I find the correct size of motocross boots?

A: Typically, you want to go one size larger in a pair of boots to make sure they are snug and comfortable. If you are trying them on in person, bring along riding socks to accurately measure your feet in the boots.

Final Thoughts

If you need a good pair of motocross boots that are stylish, lightweight, and breathable, then consider the Alpinestars Tech 5 Boots

You can save a bit of cash and check out the Fly Racing Unisex-Adult Maverick Mix Boots for their firm and comfortable grip on the shifter.

MORE TO READ