Best Motorcycle Dash Cams: Record Your Surroundings While Riding

Tips

If possible, set up the camera system at home on a desk or table before installing it on your bike. That way you can learn how to use the system and play around with it a little in a more convenient location without worrying about draining your battery.

It can be time-consuming to download videos from some cameras via Wi-Fi. If you have the option, consider using the device’s SD card and downloading the video that way instead.

Some cameras will not fit under the seat of your bike. Make sure to research the specs to ensure that it fits (and don't forget to include the cables in your measurements).

FAQs

Q: Are dash cams legal?

A: Dashboard cameras are legal in most states. However, if your dash cam can record audio, 12 states, such as California, Florida, and Montana, require permission from both parties.

Q: Can you use a dashboard cam to check blind spots?

A: Motorcycle dash cams are intended to be used as recording devices, not as a riding aid. Also, the display is usually much too small to look at when you're riding.

Q: Do dashboard cams come with GPS tracking?

A: It depends on the product. It is optional on some brands, and one feature of GPS that makes it appealing is that it can log your speed and location.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle dash cam is the INNOVV K2 Dual Channel Motorcycle Motocam. It's water-resistant, simple to install, and it includes GPS tagging and a smart parking mode.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Blueskysea Motorcycle Dash Cam.

Let us know what your favorite motorcycle dash cams are in the comment section below.