Best Motorcycle Dash Cams: Record Your Surroundings While Riding

These top motorcycle dash cams are particularly helpful if you get in an accident

By Noelle Talmon
When you ride a motorcycle, it’s possible that you may be involved in a collision. A motorcycle dash cam can help protect you by providing visual evidence should an accident occur. They can also document the scenery on a road trip. These devices are very hardy and capture data in extreme conditions. Check out our buying guide to find the best one to suit your needs.

    INNOVV K2 Dual Channel Motorcycle Motocam
    Summary
    This dashcam is water-resistant and includes a smart parking mode that monitors your bike. Review live recordings using an iOS or Android app. The footage is captured in HD 1080P at 30fps.
    Pros
    This is a high quality, robust, set-it-and-forget-it looping camera system. Installation is easy, and instructions are simple to follow. Speed and location data are logged in each video file.
    Cons
    Downloading the video with the K2 app is slow. It does not include an external microphone, and it may also drain your bike's battery.
    Blueskysea Motorcycle Dash Cam
    Summary
    This two-channel, waterproof video recorder has an expanded 130-degree field of view. The 6G all-glass professional lens has an infrared filter to block infrared rays and reduce glare.
    Pros
    This camera features a loop recording, and it is particularly bright during the nighttime. Picture quality is great, and uploading the files onto the computer is easy.
    Cons
    This camera does not work with iOS. Also, it may have problems if it's exposed to too much vibration. It may also be sensitive to high temperatures.
    Garmin Dash Cam
    Summary
    The Garmin dash cam provides an extra-wide, 180-degree field of view and captures 1440p footage. You can control playback footage on your smartphone, and it features voice control.
    Pros
    The camera includes a red-light camera and speed-camera location alerts in some areas. The menu settings and navigation are very intuitive, the nighttime quality is outstanding, and the video is very clear.
    Cons
    The camera gets very warm rather quickly after you start using it, which may cause it to shut down. The device may also have difficulties connecting to Wi-Fi.

Tips

  • If possible, set up the camera system at home on a desk or table before installing it on your bike. That way you can learn how to use the system and play around with it a little in a more convenient location without worrying about draining your battery.
  • It can be time-consuming to download videos from some cameras via Wi-Fi. If you have the option, consider using the device’s SD card and downloading the video that way instead.
  • Some cameras will not fit under the seat of your bike. Make sure to research the specs to ensure that it fits (and don't forget to include the cables in your measurements).

FAQs

Q: Are dash cams legal?

A: Dashboard cameras are legal in most states. However, if your dash cam can record audio, 12 states, such as California, Florida, and Montana, require permission from both parties.

Q: Can you use a dashboard cam to check blind spots?

A: Motorcycle dash cams are intended to be used as recording devices, not as a riding aid. Also, the display is usually much too small to look at when you're riding.

Q: Do dashboard cams come with GPS tracking?

A: It depends on the product. It is optional on some brands, and one feature of GPS that makes it appealing is that it can log your speed and location.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle dash cam is the INNOVV K2 Dual Channel Motorcycle Motocam. It's water-resistant, simple to install, and it includes GPS tagging and a smart parking mode. 

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Blueskysea Motorcycle Dash Cam.

