Why Didn’t I Think of the Flip-Up Truck Bed Cap?

Being a pickup man, I’m a sucker for a good truck bed topper. I write about cool ones whenever I get the chance, whether it’s a modern overlanding unit that stands out from the rest or a handcrafted, vintage-style one-off that took more than 100 hours to shape. I was pretty sure I’d seen them all until I stumbled across these super-roomy Matrix toppers by Black River that flip up for easy unloading. Why didn’t I think of that?

They come in different shapes in sizes, but no matter which one you pick, it’s made with lightweight and durable .063 automotive-grade aluminum. The Matrix GT is the sleekest design, offering 105-120 cubic feet of storage with a lid that lines up with the roof of your truck. Then there’s the Matrix ST, which sports the same capacity but more of an angular teardrop shape that works better for taller loads like dirtbikes. And finally, the big-boy Matrix XL fits on HD pickups with 6’9″ beds, offering 138 cubic feet of capacity when closed.

Matrix GT Matrix GT Matrix GT Matrix ST Matrix ST Matrix ST Matrix XL Matrix XL Matrix XL

It’s tough to visualize how much cargo space that is without a comparison. For reference, a new Ford Expedition with the rear seats folded down features 108.5 cubic feet of storage, while the long-wheelbase Max models top out at 123.1 cubic feet. You get roughly that much, if not more, with the Matrix toppers. And because they flip up, you can access your cargo from every side.

Their overall design is just plain smart. The bed caps lock with your truck, and for added security, there aren’t any windows on the side; the only glass is at the very back, and it’s tinted. There’s a smoked third brake light as well. Struts mounted up by the cab keep the lid up while you retrieve whatever is in the bed, and a pull strap makes it easy to lower it back down. (Or, you could get really fancy and buy the power up-down kit for $995.)

Black River

The Matrix GT and ST toppers weigh between 120 and 130 pounds, so if you have someone else to help you take them off, you can do it in a pinch. As you’d expect, the Matrix XL is heftier at 180 pounds, but the struts on that model also have an increased capacity so you don’t have to worry about them being overworked.

Quality truck bed toppers are never cheap, and neither are these Matrix models. The GT and ST are $4,195, while the XL is $5,195. You can get them for virtually any modern pickup, but it’s best to check Black River’s site just to make sure they’re compatible with your rig. I can tell you right now that if your Ram has a Ram Box, it won’t work.

It’s a smart idea, and one that I kinda wish I’d thought of myself. Not because I have the first clue about how to manufacture something like this, of course. Just… you know… royalties or something.

